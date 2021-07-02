Danny Seo shares his hickory carrot BLT with cashew pimento spread

Are you getting your menu ready for the Fourth of July? We’ve got an idea for you!
Lifestyle and eco-friendly expert Danny Seo gave a classic meat sandwich a plant-based twist!
Seo joined the PIX11 Morning News to show us how to make a hickory carrot BLT with a cashew pimento spread.
Cashew pimento spread (yields 3½ cups)
Gather:
2 cups cashews (can substitute with raw sunflower seeds)
2 red bell peppers
½ cup refined coconut oil
2 teaspoons sea salt
4 garlic cloves
¼ cup nutritional yeast
One 8-ounce jar of pimento peppers
Make it:
• Place cashews in a heatproof bowl. Boil 4 cups of water and pour over cashews. Allow to sit for 10 minutes and drain.
• Destem and deseed red peppers. Remove white pith. Cut into a rough dice (approximately 3 cups).
• Peel and smash garlic cloves.
• To a blender, add soaked cashews, diced red peppers, coconut oil, salt, garlic cloves and nutritional yeast and process until completely smooth.
• Drain and rinse pimento peppers (approximately 1/2 cup). Pat dry and chop. Fold into cashew mixture. Cover and chill spread in refrigerator before serving.
Hickory carrot “bacon” BLT
To make carrot “bacon” (yields 1 1/2 cups ‘bacon’)
Gather:
2 large carrots, peeled
½ teaspoon sea salt
2 teaspoons liquid smoke
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon maple syrup
1 tablespoon organic corn starch
Make it:
• Peel carrots. Using peeler, cut carrots into long strips. Place carrot ribbons in a large bowl and gently massage with sea salt.
• Allow to sit for 5 minutes and squeeze out all excess liquid with hands.
• Toss carrot ribbons with liquid smoke, olive oil, maple syrup, and corn starch.
• Place in large nonstick pan, and cook on medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring constantly.
• Set oven on broil function. Spread carrot ribbons on wire-lined baking tray.
• Broil for 2 minutes or until some pieces are blistering, checking often to avoid burning carrots. Note: For crispier ‘bacon,’ cook carrot ribbons in air fryer at 375°F for 10 minutes.
• Sprinkle with additional pinch of salt.