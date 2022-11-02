New York (PIX11) Daniel Durant is proving the importance of inclusivity in Hollywood. Following the success of ‘Coda’, the Academy Award-winning film he stars in with a predominantly deaf cast. He has become an example of diversity.

The CHC, which is an organization that supports deaf children and adults, gave Durant their Eleanor Roosevelt Humanitarian Award.

Currently, he is showing off his moves on the competition series ‘Dancing With The Stars.’ Hew explains you don’t need to hear the music to dance. Daniel says he focuses on the vibrations when music is on.

‘Dancing With The Stars’ is on every Monday night at 8pm on ABC and Disney+