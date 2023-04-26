New York (PIX11) Bob Fosse’s legacy continues to live and dance into the hearts of aspiring dancers and audiences. ‘Bob Fosse’s Dancin,’ which had it’s first performance back in 1978, is on Broadway once again.

Khori Michelle Petinaud, one of the performers in the show, describes the ‘Fosse’ style of dancing as dynamic, explosive, and athletic. She feels the show has something for everyone and it will make audiences experience different emotions. Peter John Chursin, another cast member, enjoys working with former dancer Wayne Cilento who is now a celebrated choreographer and the director of the Broadway revival of ‘Bob Fosse’s Dancin.’

