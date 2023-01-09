NEW YORK (PIX11) — Ana Wilkinson, the dancing nurse who came to New York from California to volunteer at a Harlem hospital during the height of the pandemic, is facing her own health challenges.

Wilkinson was recently diagnosed with shingles, which has caused paralysis to the right side of her face, she said during an appearance on PIX11 Morning News on Monday morning.

Wilkinson spent six weeks treating COVID-19 patients at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem during the height of the pandemic in April and May of 2020. While there, she danced to bring joy to her patients. That’s how she got her nickname, the “dancing nurse.”

