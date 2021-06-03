Dancing Dreams: Queens nonprofit provides holds classes for children with disabilities

NEW YORK — Thanks to a Queens nonprofit, a group of New York City children fighting physical and medical challenges are proving they’re unstoppable.

Dancing Dreams provides adaptive dance instruction for all children, regardless of their physical ability.

Founder Joann Ferrara, along with one of her shining stars, Moxie O’Ross , spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to talk more about the incredible organization.

Plus, Ferrara shared the moving story behind the moment she was inspired to start the program.

