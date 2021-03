NEW YORK — Dancers come in all shapes.

That’s the message of inclusivity Erik Cavanaugh is spreading on spin, high kick and jump at a time.

Cavanaugh has gained a lot of attention for his skills, appearing on national commercials and on “America’s Got Talent.”

His latest project debuts at the art and music festival South By Southwest during the weekend.

Cavanaugh spoke to PIX11 about the weekend event and the “Dancers Come in All Shapes” movement.