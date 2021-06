NEW YORK — Dancers are set to perform live at Lincoln Center Plaza Monday night, and it’s all for a good cause.

Dancer and choreographer Kevin Boseman joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about the Dance Against Cancer fundraising event.

Dance Against Cancer will take place Monday night at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $250 and are available at DACNY.org. You can also stream the performance at home for a suggested donation of $15 for students or $40 for general admission.