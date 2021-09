He’s a journalist, analyst, author and a dad. Now, Dan Abrams is returning to primetime with a new program on NewsNation.

With so much cable news dominated by politics and partisan agendas, you can expect something different from “Dan Abrams Live.”

Abrams spoke with PIX11 News to discuss what viewers can expect on his show.

“Dan Abrams Live” premieres Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NewsNation.