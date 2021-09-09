Dallas Liu on the success of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

NEW YORK --- For the past six weeks, traveling through six states, Frank Siller has trekked over 500 miles on foot from the nation's capital to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and finally the 68-year-old is expected to arrive at his brother’s final resting place on the 20th anniversary of his death.

“We have to always make sure the first thing we do is never forget the sacrifice made 20 years ago,” Siller said. “I’ll be following my brother's footsteps, walking through the [Hugh Carey] Battery Tunnel, coming through it as the sun is rising on the other side.”