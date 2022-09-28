MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Singapore-style hawker center opened on Wednesday in Manhattan, putting a spotlight on the country’s well-loved dishes.

One of the stalls at the Urban Hawker market in Midtown is Daisy’s Dream. The restaurant’s specialty is Peranakan cuisine, which is described as a fusion of Chinese and Malay flavors.

Selena Tan, the owner of Daisy’s Dream, joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to talk about the family business and showcase the restaurant’s Nyonya laksa. Watch the video player above for the full interview.