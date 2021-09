Gripping stories, entertainment headlines and exclusive interviews — Daily Mail TV has it all, and now the hit show is back for its fifth season.

The new season premieres Monday, Sept. 13 here on PIX11, and other CW affiliates.

Host Thomas Roberts chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about the exciting new season, including a new exclusive interview with Sharon Osbourne, months after she left “The Talk” after backlash.