In his first appearance in over a week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo doubled down on his apology amid investigations for inappropriate behavior with women.

Cuomo said it’s his custom to greet people with a kiss and maintained that he didn’t intend to make anyone feel uncomfortable.

However, three of his accusers said that’s exactly what he did.

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who specializes in sexual harassment cases, spoke to PIX11 News to walk us through what we need to know if we find ourselves the target of unwanted advances.