LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners have spent hours waiting in line so they could file past the casket carrying Queen Elizabeth II as she lay in state at Parliament’s Westminster Hall.

The queue on Thursday to pay respects to the late monarch stretched for 4.4 miles past Tower Bridge. King Charles III is spending the day in “private reflection,” a week after his mother’s death at age 96.

Buckingham Palace this week released plans for the queen’s funeral, which is set for Monday. It will be the first state funeral held in Britain since the 1965 death of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Nexstar’s Lauren Lyster showed the crowds as they formed at Westminster Hall. Watch the video player above for the full story.