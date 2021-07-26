NEW YORK — Colorful ’90s brand Cross Colours became a signature style of a generation. Now, the iconic brand is making a comeback.

The clothing line on Monday launched a two-week exhibition pop-up shop at the Nordstrom NYC flagship store, featuring vintage looks worn by celebrities and fans through the years.

Founders Carl Jones and TJ Walker chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about the brand’s history and the new exhibit.

The pop-up runs from July 26 to Aug. 8 and in addition to New York, the Cross Colours collection will also be available at Nordstrom stores nationwide and Nordstrom.com.