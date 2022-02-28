Croissant Ice Cream Pudding

Serves 6

Prep: 10 minutes, plus 10 minutes standing

Cook: 10–12 minutes

Ingredients

2 Tbsp Butter, at room temperature, for greasing the dish and spreading

4 large croissants

½ cup marmalade, fine shred or smooth, whatever you prefer

1 3/4 cup vanilla ice cream, softened

2 oz dark chocolate, chopped

confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Start by greasing a medium rectangular roasting dish with some butter; be generous!

2. Slice the croissants lengthwise, all the way. Butter the inside of all eight slices with a thin layer of butter, then take the marmalade and spread with a layer of that.

3. Place the croissants into the dish, arranging them in some sort of neat fashion. Take dollops of the ice cream, dot around sporadically, and allow to just melt a little for 10 minutes. It won’t melt completely; the structure will still be fluffy on top.

4. Sprinkle the chocolate over the top. Pop into the oven and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Dust with some confectioners’ sugar and it is ready to eat