Critical cybersecurity measures as hacker attacks continue

A sharp rise in cyberattacks is prompting federal, state and local officials to take new actions to stop hackers from causing any more disruption.

These type of attacks can cripple our infrastructure, which hackers have already tried to do in New York with the MTA, as we learned this week.

Former New York State Sen. Michael Balboni, who currently sits on the board of trustees for the New York Power Authority, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about security measures that agencies, companies and governments should be taking.