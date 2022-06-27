NEW YORK (PIX11)– New York City lawmakers have called the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade “dangerous” and said it could “kill people.”

The ruling Friday overturned the landmark case that made it a constitutional right to have an abortion in the United States. The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.

The ruling triggered massive protests in New York City and around the country, especially during the various Pride events on Sunday.

“This decision and this policy will kill people,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “The Supreme Court has dramatically overreached its authority.”

On Sunday, the outspoken lawmaker said the conservative justices who lied about overturning Roe v. Wade during their confirmation hearings, should be impeached.

“There must be consequences for such a deeply destabilizing action and the hostile takeover of our democratic institutions,” she said.

The ruling will ban abortions in about half the states, but Rep. Ritchie Torres said abortion pills will remain available in those states.

“It’s one of the most disgraceful and dangerous decisions in the history of the United States,” Torres said.

Several lawmakers agree the Roe v. Wade decision could be a gateway to the abolishment of other civil rights, like access to contraception and same-sex marriage.

“This is not just a crisis of Roe, it’s a crisis of our democracy,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

Before the abortion decision, the Supreme Court cut down a restrictive New York gun law. The ruling means people can openly carry guns in major U.S. cities, like New York.

Torres said the ruling will “flood” the streets of New York with guns.

—Associated Press information was used in this report.