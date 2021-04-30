Crip Camp: Activist Judith Heumann talks Oscar-nominated doc

Disability rights activist Judith “Judy” Heumann has been raising her voice to fight for change for decades. Now, the Brooklyn native is finding new fame as one of the faces in “Crip Camp,” a powerful, eye-opening documentary on Netflix.

The film was just nominated for an Oscar, and Heumann and others featured even got to attend the ceremony.

After PIX11’s Dan Mannarino featured “Crip Camp” in his monthly Watch With Dan documentary club, Heumann chatted with him all about the Oscars, the doc and Camp Jened, the “free spirited” New York summer camp for disabled youth featured in the film.

The documentary starts at the camp in 1971 and focuses on campers who turned into activists for the disability rights movement, following their fight for accessibility legislation.