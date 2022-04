CrimsonRise is a Staten Island-based organization serving the autistic community. For Autism Awareness Month, members of the organization want to help change the way we relate to the neuro-divergent. CrimsonRise specializes in teaching spelling as a form of communication.

Accommodation, inclusion, and adaption — those are the building blocks to better serving the autistic community and team at CrimsonRise are hoping to share it with as many people as they can — not just in April, but year round.