New York (PIX11) After ‘Criminal Minds’ ended with 15 successful seasons, the series returns as ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ — bringing back some of the original cast members. Actress A.J. Cook, who portrayed ‘Jennifer “JJ” Jareau’ is back in action.

A.J. along and the rest of the cast were excited to work together again. She thinks it’s cool playing a role for a long time and watching them evolve. Cook directs episode 8 of ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution.” It highlights her character with her family. Directing is something she has always been passionate about.

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ is available now on Paramount+ and has been renewed for a second season.