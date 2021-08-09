Creator of ‘Video Music Box’ Ralph McDaniels talks Harlem Week celebration

NEW YORK — Rebirth, rebuild and rejoice.

That’s the theme for the 47th Annual Harlem Week Celebration, and PIX11 is joining in on the festivities.

We’re celebrating the music, the food, the fashion and the culture that has made Harlem the mecca of Black art and creativity.

Since 1983, one show has captured that music and culture like no other.

“Video Music Box” was the first of its kind and was the brainchild of New York’s Very Own Ralph McDaniels, also known as “Uncle Ralph.”

McDaniels spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to share how people can help keep the Video Music Box collection alive.

