Want to impress your family this holiday season? Try making a breakfast buckle.

Baker, Jessie Sheehan show us how to make Cranberry Vanilla Breakfast Buckle. This recipe is also featured in her book, “Snackable Bakes:100 Easy-Peasy Recipes for Exceptionally Scrumptious Sweets and Treats.”

Cranberry Vanilla Breakfast Buckle

Makes about 9 servings

Active time: 15 minutes

Bake time: 65 to 70 minutes

Cooking spray or softened unsalted butter for pan

For the Topping

1 cup packed (200 g) light brown sugar

1 cup (130 g) all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup (113 g) unsalted butter, cold and cubed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the Cake

¼ cup (56 g) unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly

⅔ cup (133 g) light brown sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 large egg

⅓ cup (79 ml) heavy cream or whole milk

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups (190 g) cranberries, fresh or frozen, roughly chopped

1 ½ cups (195 g) all-purpose flour

Confectioners’ sugar for dusting

Heat the oven to 350°F. Grease an 8-inch square cake pan with cooking spray or softened butter. Line with a long piece of parchment paper that extends up and over two opposite edges of the pan.

To make the topping, whisk together the brown sugar, flour, and salt in a medium bowl. Rub in the butter, using your fingers, drizzle in the vanilla, and continue to rub until the mixture holds together when squeezed. Refrigerate while you make the cake.

To make the cake, whisk together the butter, brown sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl for about 30 seconds. Whisk in the egg and then the heavy cream. Sprinkle the baking powder and salt into the bowl, one at a time, vigorously whisking after each. Gently fold 1 ½ cups (143 g) of the cranberries into the wet ingredients, along

with the flour, with a flexible spatula, just until the last streak of flour disappears. Don’t overmix. The batter will be very thick. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and sprinkle the remaining cranberries on top. Pinching the chilled topping between your fingers to form crumbs, evenly cover the cake with it.

Bake for 65 to 70 minutes, rotating the pan at the halfway point, until a wooden skewer inserted into the center comes out with only a moist crumb or two.

Remove from the oven and let cool in the pan for about 20 minutes, or until you can safely lift the buckle out by the parchment overhang without burning yourself. Run a butter knife around the edges if it resists. Let cool to room temperature before dusting with confectioners’ sugar, slicing into squares, and serving. Keep the buckle, wrapped, on the counter for up to 3 days.

Excerpted from Snackable Bakes: 100 Easy-Peasy Recipes for Exceptionally Scrumptious Sweets and Treats Copyright (c) 2022 by Jesse Sheehan. Used with permission of the publisher, Countryman Press, an imprint of W. W. Norton & Company, Inc. Photography by Nico Schinco. All rights reserved.