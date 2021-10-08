COVID vaccine for kids: Doctor answers your questions

The Pfizer vaccine for kids could be on the market in about a month after the drug maker filed for FDA authorization Thursday for their shot for kids ages 5 to 11.

New York health officials are poised to move fast to distribute the doses as soon as they’re cleared for children.

However, many parents still have questions about the children’s COVID vaccine.

Dr. Sallie Permar, the head of pediatrics at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, joined the PIX11 Morning News on Friday to share more information and answer some of the biggest questions.