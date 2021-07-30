NEW YORK — The CDC has been urging everyone who’s eligible for the COVID vaccine to go ahead and get their shots.

But as the new school year approaches, many children and teens who could be vaccinated are not.

According to the CDC, only about 39% of 16 and 17-year-old kids are fully vaccinated, while just 28% of eligible 12 to 15-year-old children are vaccinated against the virus.

Dr. Nicole Gerber, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at New York Presbyterian Hospital, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the vaccines and young people, and why she believes eligible kids should be getting the shots.

Gerber spoke on her experience with any vaccine side effects in children, as well as concerns parents might have.