‘COVID Diaries NYC’: Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

NEW YORK — During the height of the pandemic in April 2020, five New Yorkers picked up cameras and documented their lives. 

Their unfiltered stories are all part of HBO’s documentary “COVID Diaries NYC.”

Two of the filmmakers, Shane Fleming and Camille Dianand, spoke to PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about how the documentary came to be and what made them get involved.

They also discussed what they have learned about themselves while working on the project.

Catch “COVID Diaries NYC” on HBO and HBO Max.

