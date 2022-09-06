NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a Harlem arrest video went viral, Councilwoman Kristin Richardson Jordan is supporting a bill that would start an elected civilian review board to repair community and police relations.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board, which investigates police misconduct, is looking into the actions of Det. Kendo Kinsey after he was seen on video shoving a young woman to the ground when she interfered with an arrest, officials said. The CCRB probe is a start but not enough, Jordan said.

“It would have real police accountability with community oversight,” she added. “That way there could be the balance of power that is needed for us to really co-exist.”

Last week, outrage grew over police actions during a Harlem arrest before the NYPD released a body-camera video of the incident and Mayor Eric Adams defended the officer.

Community members criticized Kinsey’s actions while police arrested Elvin James, 23. When Tamani Crum, 19, saw what was happening, she ran over. Kinsey was then seen on video shoving Crum to the ground.

“Don’t f—ing put your hands on me,” Crum can be heard saying on the video before she’s knocked down.

The NYPD expedited the release of the body-worn footage, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. The department is reviewing the use of force in the Harlem incident. Mayor Adams noted that if the review shows there’s a need for retraining or change, that will happen. But overall, he commended the officers.