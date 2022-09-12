NEW YORK (PIX11) — Brooklyn Councilwoman Jennifer Gutiérrez is sponsoring a bill that would train doulas and provide doula services for minority women in New York City.

“I think it’s going to be received well,” Gutierrez said. “It’s a key practice in Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities. It’s something that’s familiar.”

The bill would also require the Department of Mental Health and Mental Hygiene to provide a report about the amount of services the doulas provided throughout pregnancy, the councilwoman said.

Guitierrez joined PIX11 Morning News Monday to talk about the maternal health bill the City Council recently passed.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.