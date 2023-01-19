NEW YORK (PIX11) –In the wake of recent violent robberies, smoke shop safety is a high priority for the New York City Council.

There is currently only one legal marijuana dispensary open in New York City, yet hundreds of illegal smoke shops sell marijuana, and there’s been a string of robberies. The New York City sheriff testified before members of the committee on Wednesday and gave some insight on the issues surrounding smoke shops.

“Illicit shops continue to put New Yorkers at risk while also jeopardizing the success of equity-sanctified cannabis legalization will face legal consequences,” said NYC Sheriff Anthony Miranda.

Council member Gale Brewer, joined PIX11 Morning News to discuss the outcome of Wednesday’s committee hearing. Watch the video player for more.