NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tariq, the 7-year-old boy who the internet dubbed the “Corn Kid” said he had a “corntastic’ time at the premiere of the new Broadway musical “Shucked.”

The musical is set in fictional a rural town named, Cobb County, which is surrounded by a wall of corn that sustains the town’s livelihood. When the corn starts suddenly dying it’s up to one farmgirl to save her town.

“Shucked” is playing at the Nederlander Theatre in Manhattan through September.