Disney alum Corbin Bleu to guest-star on season three of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” For the third installment of the Disney+ show, it will be set at Camp Shallow Lake, a family-owned sleepaway camp in California.

Corbin starred in all three record-breaking, “High School Musical” movies for Disney Channel. The talented performer has also worked on movies and TV shows outside of the Disney world. On the Broadway stage, his credits include “Kiss Me Kate,” “In the Heights,” “Godspell.”

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” premieres July 27th on Disney+.