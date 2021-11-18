Cookie decorating tips from ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’ co-host Eddie Jackson

Each week, viewers can watch some of the most innovative and talented bakers show off their skills on Food Network’s holiday show “Christmas Cookie Challenge.”

In the mix, serving as co-host, is chef and former NFL cornerback Eddie Jackson, who joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about the show and offer some cookie decorating tips.

Jackson also talked about his favorite part of the show and more.

You can catch all the “Christmas Cookie Challenge” action on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Food Network and Discovery+. Want more of Jackson? You can also find him on the Cooking Channel every Tuesday at 9 p.m. in “Food Truck Faceoff”.

