Continued push to protect Asian Americans

NEW YORK — More than 1.2 million Asian Americans call New York “home,” and for the last year and a half, this city hasn’t felt safe for many in the community.

The NYPD said it has investigated at least 86 anti-Asian attacks so far in 2021, which is more than four times what was reported last year.

As Asian American Pacific Islander Awareness Month comes to an end, author and activist Cece Leung spoke with PIX11 News about what the city needs to do to develop a better strategy to address attacks and how celebrities are using their platform to raise awareness.

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources.

Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.