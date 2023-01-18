NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City has been hit with severe flooding the past couple of years, and no place has been hit harder than Queens.

Tropical storm Ida at the beginning of September 2021 dropped a record amount of rainfall in New York City, more than three inches in one hour. Thirteen people died in New York City, including six people in the Flushing, Forest Hills, and Middle Village neighborhoods in Queens.

In December, President Biden signed the Defense Authorization Act which includes almost $120 million to upgrade infrastructure in Queens.

Congresswoman Grace Meng, the representative of the 6th congressional district, joined PIX11 Morning News on how the funding will help combat flooding in Queens.

