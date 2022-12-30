NEW YORK (PIX11) — Congressman-elect George Santos after admitting to lying about his job experience and educational background has prompted several investigations into his campaign.

The Nassau County District Attorney’s office as well as the New York State Attorney General are looking into Santos’ claims, while some Democrats and Republicans are calling for him to resign.

Congressman Ritchie Torres joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to weigh in on the Santos investigation as well as give a preview of the next congressional session.

Watch the video player for the full interview.