NEW YORK (PIX11) — President Joe Biden touched on the economy, jobs, and healthcare during his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Biden also issued a call to action for Congress when it comes to police reform in the wake of Tyre Nichol’s death at the hands of Memphis police.

“What happened to Tyre in Memphis happens too often,” said President Biden, “We have to do better. Give law enforcement the real training they need.”

Congressman Jamaal Bowman joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to share his perspective on the address. Watch the video player for more.