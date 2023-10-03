NEW YORK (PIX11) – The MTA’s Traffic Mobility Review Board reviewed the plan for congestion pricing Monday, trying to figure out what the tolls, credits and discounts will be when it goes into effect.

The board has yet to figure out a base toll for drivers entering Manhattan south of 60th Street. The proposals laid out by the board had things in common, including charging trucks for the congestion they cause, exempting commuter buses and special government vehicles and increasing the discount for frequent low-income drivers.

The proposals included possibilities like drivers who pay a toll for the Lincoln, Holland, Hugh Carey and Queens–Midtown tunnels getting a discount on congestion toll, having taxi or for-hire vehicle tolls be passed on to the customer and extending the nighttime period.

“The goal is not to choose a scenario, but to mix and match scenarios for a final toll structure,” said Juliette Michaelson, a special advisor to the Traffic Mobility Review Board.

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance is calling on the board to exempt yellow taxis from congestion pricing.