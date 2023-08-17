NEW YORK (PIX11) – The board that recommends toll prices, credits, discounts, and exemptions for New York City’s congestion pricing program will be meeting Thursday as mass transit workers are on the brink of a strike.

The six-member Traffic Mobility Review Board will meet to discuss congestion pricing which would allow the city to charge drivers below 60th Street anywhere from $9 to $23. City leaders have been pushing for commuters to use mass transit to alleviate congestion, but workers for NJ Transit and Metro-North could strike due to contract talks not moving forward.

The president of The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen said in a statement, “The absence of a pay raise during a period of high inflation has persisted for four years, which is too long. Our members cannot continue working for subpar wages. They have had enough.”

NJ Transit leaders said they’re in negotiations with the union. They released a statement saying in part, “We look forward to getting a signed contract that delivers the same benefits to our locomotive engineers that every other rail union member currently enjoys.”

Metro-North workers and union officials will be holding events Thursday to alert the public of a potential strike.

Congestion pricing is expected to go into effect next spring.