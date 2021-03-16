Con Todo Press: Children’s books amplifying underrepresented communities

Writer and founder of Con Todo Press, Naibe Reynoso, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about why she started the publishing company behind inclusive children’s books.

The award-winning journalist said she set out to publish bilingual children’s titles that teach, entertain and inspire.

Reynoso told Marysol Castro the goal of the company is to publish titles that reflect a more balanced representation of women, Latinos and other people of color.

Head to the Con Todo Press website to see all their titles.

