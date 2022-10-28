NEW YORK (PIX11) — When Superstorm Sandy hit the tri-state area 10 years ago, hundreds of thousands of residents were left without power.

Since then, energy company Con Edison has implemented improvements should a disaster like Sandy slam into the area again. CEO Timothy Cawley joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about the company’s resiliency efforts.

“We’ve invested over $1 billion after Sandy to protect our infrastructure from floods and to make our equipment more resilient to the heavy winds that come in,” Cawley said. “Much better prepared and more work to do.”

