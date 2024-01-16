NEW YORK (PIX11) – The one-two punch of snow and bitter cold Tuesday morning has been a challenge for commuters.

New York City sanitation crews have been out, pouring salt on the roads to make sure they’re passable. Officials said the city has 700 million pounds of salt on hand.

A winter weather advisory is in effect through early afternoon for much of the tri-state area. New York City is under a travel advisory.

Alternate side parking is suspended. Parking meters remain in effect.

New York City also issued an enhanced Cold Blue, with outreach crews encouraging homeless individuals to get into shelters.

Officials encouraged New York City residents to sign up for NotifyNYC for text or email updates regarding snowstorms and other severe weather events. New York City schools are operating on a normal schedule.