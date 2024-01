NEW YORK (PIX11) — There are plenty of events and activities honoring Dr. Martin Luther King happening in the New York City area on Monday. A cleanup at the Flushing Bay Promenade is happening in Queens and care packages will be assembled at sites in Jersey City, East Orange, and Rahway.

There were plenty of events honoring the civil rights activist over the weekend.

PIX11’s Craig Treadway has more on the story in the video player.