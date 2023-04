PIX11 (NEW YORK) Erik Davis, senior editor at Fandango, talks April movies: ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie,’ ‘Air,’ ‘Renfield,’ ‘Somewhere in Queens,’ and ‘Big George Foreman.’ Plus, he gives an early look at ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.’ Tickets for the film are already on sale and Erik predicts it’s going to be a blockbuster.

