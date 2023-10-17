New York (PIX11) The Iconic doll American Girl comes to life with concerts in the New York and New Jersey area. American Girl will be reimagined with a live cast bringing high energy pop music and dancing.

Melody Munitz who will take on the role of ‘Madison’ has been a fan of the brand since she was in single digits. She shared the dolls inspired girls for generations. Director Antoinette Dipietropolo expressed the show is an interactive experience and the audience is encouraged to bring their dolls.

For information and tickets visit americangirlliveinconcert.com.