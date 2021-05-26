Comedy comeback in NYC: Carolines on Broadway prepares for reopening

NEW YORK– New York is coming back, and so are the laughs.

Comedy is making a comeback after a year of closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s perfect timing because we could all use a few laughs after the past year.

Carolines on Broadway has a list of performers in their lineup.

However, the owner of Carolines, Caroline Hirsch, said people should expect a few changes, including capacity limits.

During the Memorial Day weekend, Carolines is kicking off its reopening with Donnell Rawlings. He has several shows scheduled beginning Thursday night through Sunday.