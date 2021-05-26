Comedy comeback in NYC: Carolines on Broadway prepares for reopening

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK– New York is coming back, and so are the laughs.

Comedy is making a comeback after a year of closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s perfect timing because we could all use a few laughs after the past year.

Carolines on Broadway has a list of performers in their lineup. 

However, the owner of Carolines, Caroline Hirsch, said people should expect a few changes, including capacity limits.

During the Memorial Day weekend, Carolines is kicking off its reopening with Donnell Rawlings. He has several shows scheduled beginning Thursday night through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss