Yvonne Orji knows first-hand that you can change the course of your life at any time. The actress and comedian was in graduate school when she altered her plans of becoming a doctor to pursue her dreams. She began performing stand up and auditioning for acting roles. Soon enough, her career started to take shape with guest-starring roles on television and then landing a part on the Emmy Award-winning series “Insecure.”

On the comedy front, Yvonne has performed around the world. HBO released her first special and she’s already working on another. During the pandemic, she took to writing and penned her first book “Bamboozled by Jesus.”

So accomplished and so passionate about living her best life, Orji has partnered with T.J. Maxx to help others do the same. The initiative, Find Your Maxx, will provide the means for one chosen contestant to win $50,000 in starter funds and a mentorship with Yvonne Orji. To enter, folks must go online at FindYourMaxx.com and submit a video.