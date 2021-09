From stand-up shows across the country to acting in film and television shows, comedian, actor and writer Tone Bell is booked and busy.

Bell chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe all about his new stand-up album, “One Night in Austin,” as well as his recent standout rolls in films like “The United States Versus Billie Holiday” and the Issa Rae-starring comedy “Little.”

“One Night in Austin” is out Friday.