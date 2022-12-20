New York (PIX11) Comedian, actor, author, and podcast host Tom Papa is back with more laugher and jokes for the family with a new hour long comedy special on Netflix. In Tom’s way of sharing stories of his life in a comedic fashion. No topic is off limit from family life to the highs and lows of marriage, parenting, and even rescuing his dog.

He wanted the special to be as funny as possible, so he packed in as many jokes as possible. Tom’s family is a major influence. He expressed depending on the spot him and his family are in is how they take his jokes.

‘Tom Papa: What A Day!’ is streaming now on Netflix.

The comedian has a podcast ‘Breaking Bread with Tom Papa’ where he invites guest over for an hour long episode to speak about life and eating food.

Tom will also be releasing his third book ‘We’re All in This Together’ coming next year in June.