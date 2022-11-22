New York (PIX11) Comedian, actor, and writer Scott Seiss is a man who knows how to relate to the people who have worked behind the counter. The ‘Angry Retail Guy’ videos have gained millions of views across Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok. The videos bring a fun spin to what it’s like working retail. The wildly popular videos have received shares from some of his favorite comedians such as Patton Oswalt, Paul Tompkins, and Ben Stiller.

These videos have brought him plenty attention which helped him land a movie role in the upcoming project ‘Cocaine Bear’. When Elizabeth Banks saw his videos she gave him an audition for the film. It comes out February 24th 2023

He will be back to work on Black Friday, but won’t be at a retail store. He will be bringing the laughs and good energy to Carolines on Broadway. Friday, November 25th and Saturday, November 26th. Both nights have a show at 7:00 pm and 9:45 pm. Visit Carolines.com for more information on tickets