New York (PIX11) British comedian Russell Howard continues to have audiences laughing in their seats. Howard makes a stop in NYC during his comedy tour with a show at Town Hall. He enjoys what he does and expresses that people in attendance can expect an hour of laughs. The comedian continues gain attention on social platforms with over 1 billion views.

Russell Howard will be live at Town Hall Thursday, October 12, 2023. For tickets visit thetownhall.org. He will also be launching a new podcast ‘Wonderbox’ on Oct 11, 2023.