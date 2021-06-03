Comedian Renny talks headlining Carolines on Broadway

MANHATTAN — Now that doors are open at Carolines on Broadway in Times Square, the laughter continues as one of New York’s very own takes the stage over the weekend.

Actor and comedian Lorenzo “Renny” Cromwell, a Hollis, Queens native, spoke with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about headlining at Carolines, what it’s been like since starring in “Wild ‘n Out,” getting into the comedy industry — and what his family thinks about it — and what’s next for him.

Catch Cromwell as he headlines at Carolines on Broadway beginning Friday and more performances through Sunday. Purchase tickets at Carolines.com.